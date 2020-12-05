Carolyn Whisnant TruittMarch 22, 1942 - December 3, 2020Carolyn Whisnant Truitt, 78, of Vale, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.She was born March 22, 1942, in Cleveland County, the daughter of the late Howard Kermit Whisnant and Edith Rudisill Whisnant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Truitt; son, Greg Truitt; and brother, Kermit Whisnant.Carolyn is survived by daughters, Dawn Covington and husband, Richard, and Alisa Truitt and Tom Cook; grandson, Dylan Covington and Lindsie Miles; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Whisnant, Brenda Hamm, Judy Cook, and Nancy Truitt; brother-in-law, Crafton McMahon; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.Carolyn was a devoted servant of the Lord and a life-time member of Sardis Lutheran Church, where she used her talents in various ways. Carolyn was a member of the choir, served as organist and choir director. Additionally, she served as the advisor to the Senior Youth Group for many years and was a member on numerous church committees. She was elected to the church council several times and served as council chair.She was an inspiration and a role model to many youth as they grew up in the church. She was the rock that held her family together, and a friend to many. Carolyn was a strong, faithful woman, enduring any hardships that came her way. She retired from the Catawba County School System after 30 years of service, having taught at Banoak Elementary and Blackburn Middle School.Due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, a graveside service will be held for the family at 12 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7, at Sardis Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Adrienne Martin, Pastor of Sardis Lutheran Church officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Sardis Lutheran Church, 6103 W NC-10, Hickory, NC 28602.Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover