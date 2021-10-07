Menu
The Rev. Carrie L. Ramsey King
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dirk M Thompson Mortuary
147 5th St. Court SE
Hickory, NC
The Rev. Carrie L. Ramsey King

The Rev. Mrs. Carrie L. Ramsey King, 90, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Conover.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Willie L. King Sr.; and daughter, Shirley King Russell. She leaves to cherish her fond loving memory a daughter, Ceglenda (Ron) Perry of Charlotte; son, Willie (Sonya) King Jr. of Conover; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Walter/Gladys Memorial Chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. A public viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Dirk M Thompson Mortuary (828) 323-1980 who is assisting the King family.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dirk M Thompson Mortuary
147 5th St. Court SE, Hickory, NC
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Walter/Gladys Memorial Chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Dirk M Thompson Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Ceglenda, Willie and entire family, I will always cherish the memory of your beloved mother. She loved me and my family and I will cherish those memories always. I really am so grateful that I called Mother King on her 90th birthday. It meant so much to her. She possessed beautiful spiritual qualities. Ceglenda and I are share a special bond that includes love for our families. King family, may you continue to heal and receive God's grace, mercy and love daily! Psalm 23............Love you family, Rachel Parker Stockton
Rachel Stockton
Family
November 4, 2021
God's Speed
Dorothy Harshaw
Friend
October 10, 2021
To the family of Reverend Carrie King you have our deepest sympathy she will be missed you all are in our prayers from Mother Birdie and skip Beatty, Patty Ann Lowe and family
Birdie and skip Beatty
Daughter
October 8, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Ricky Young
October 8, 2021
Harriet A. Baker
October 7, 2021
Willie and Ceglenda;
You are in my thoughts and prayers!
Mrs. Carrie was a wonderful woman to all!
Harriet Baker
Neighbor
October 7, 2021
Thank you my dear cousin for all the love and support that you've shown me and my family down through the years. Gone but never forgotten.
Linda Farrer Lineberger
October 7, 2021
Thank you Auntie for all of the great conversations, encouraging words, prayers, Sunday morning breakfasts, summer days at your home and other acts of love you gave to me over the years. I will miss you, but believe you are enjoying your new address now.
Kathy Yount
Family
October 7, 2021
To the Family of Mrs. Carrie Ramsey King: Our thoughts, prayers, and sympathy are with you at this sad time. We remember the many loving comments about Ms. Carrie, and how helpful and supportive she was to her family and others. She was a remarkable woman...who loved the the Lord with all her heart! Our family joins me in sending you love and warm regards for your loss. Remember, our Earthly loss...but Heaven's joyous gain! God's continual blessings, Mrs. Coleen Lawrence Derr, Ponetta " Jumpie" Hull, & Family
Ponetta M Hull & Family
Friend
October 7, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Sending my Prayers.
Gloria Baker Goodwin
Neighbor
October 6, 2021
