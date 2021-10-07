May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Ceglenda, Willie and entire family, I will always cherish the memory of your beloved mother. She loved me and my family and I will cherish those memories always. I really am so grateful that I called Mother King on her 90th birthday. It meant so much to her. She possessed beautiful spiritual qualities. Ceglenda and I are share a special bond that includes love for our families. King family, may you continue to heal and receive God's grace, mercy and love daily! Psalm 23............Love you family, Rachel Parker Stockton

Rachel Stockton Family November 4, 2021