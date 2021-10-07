The Rev. Carrie L. Ramsey King
The Rev. Mrs. Carrie L. Ramsey King, 90, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Conover.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Willie L. King Sr.; and daughter, Shirley King Russell. She leaves to cherish her fond loving memory a daughter, Ceglenda (Ron) Perry of Charlotte; son, Willie (Sonya) King Jr. of Conover; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Walter/Gladys Memorial Chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. A public viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Dirk M Thompson Mortuary (828) 323-1980 who is assisting the King family.www.dirkmthompsonmortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 7, 2021.