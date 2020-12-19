Carroll QueenJuly 11, 1942 - December 17, 2020Carroll Paul Queen, 78, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.Born July 11, 1942, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Wayne Frank and Myrtle Little Queen. Carroll was a member of Living Word Church in Maiden. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus, spending time with his family, fishing, telling stories and making people laugh. He truly will be missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Henry, Tom, David, James Queen; and two sisters, Elouise and Frances.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Jackie Wilson Queen of the home; two sons, Jeff Queen of Catawba, and Curtis Queen and wife, Shannon, of Hickory; five grandchildren, Chelsey Q. Harris, K.J. Queen, Zane Queen, Tanner Queen, and Crayton Queen; two great-grandchildren, Gunner Harris and Colt Carroll Harris; brother, Johnny Queen and wife, Laura; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m., at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Claremont with Pastor Rick Haug officiating. Carroll will lie-in-state Sunday, Dec. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden without family members present.Memorials may be made to Living Word Church in Maiden and Boys Scouts – Troup 238 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.Burke Mortuary of Maiden