Hickory Daily Record
Carroll Queen
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
July 11, 1942 - December 17, 2020

Carroll Paul Queen, 78, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

Born July 11, 1942, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Wayne Frank and Myrtle Little Queen. Carroll was a member of Living Word Church in Maiden. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus, spending time with his family, fishing, telling stories and making people laugh. He truly will be missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Henry, Tom, David, James Queen; and two sisters, Elouise and Frances.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Jackie Wilson Queen of the home; two sons, Jeff Queen of Catawba, and Curtis Queen and wife, Shannon, of Hickory; five grandchildren, Chelsey Q. Harris, K.J. Queen, Zane Queen, Tanner Queen, and Crayton Queen; two great-grandchildren, Gunner Harris and Colt Carroll Harris; brother, Johnny Queen and wife, Laura; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m., at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Claremont with Pastor Rick Haug officiating. Carroll will lie-in-state Sunday, Dec. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden without family members present.

Memorials may be made to Living Word Church in Maiden and Boys Scouts – Troup 238 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Lying in State
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary Chapel
Maiden , NC
Dec
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery
Claremont , NC
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of your loss. Both of our families have a lot of fun memories to remember. Will keep you and your family in our prayers and hope the best for all of you. Love Wanda and Glenn.
Wanda and Glenn
December 19, 2020
Curtis, I was so very sorry to hear about your father. You are the spitting image of your Dad. Praying for you and your family during this difficult time. Our love to you and Shannon and the boys.
Linda Ward and Luigi Moscatello
December 19, 2020
