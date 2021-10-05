Catherine Cooper SessomsDecember 22, 1933 - October 1, 2021Catherine Cooper Sessoms, 87, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.Born Dec. 22, 1933, in Durham, she was the daughter of the late Lyle W. Cooper and Mildred King Cooper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark E. Sessoms.Catherine was a member of First Baptist Church in Hickory. She loved her church family and worked hard to help anybody who needed it.Catherine is survived by her husband of 69 years, Donald Bruce Sessoms; and her son, Don Sessoms Jr. of Hickory.The funeral will be held at First Baptist Church, Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Joshua Barrett. She will be entombed in Durham. The family requests all attendees wear masks at the service.