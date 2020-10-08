Cathleen McMillan DavenportJanuary 23, 1969 - October 7, 2020Cathleen McMillan Davenport, 51, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her residence.Born Jan. 23, 1969, in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of Brian McMillan and the late Colette Villanca McMillan.Cathleen was a loving mother and a wonderful friend who loved watching scary movies and especially spending time with her grandchildren.In addition to her father, she is survived by her children, Marisa Garza of Claremont, Mikey Garza and wife, Ashley, of Granite Falls, Shelby Gonsalez of Hickory and Kenneth Huntington of Chicago, Ill.; brother, Brian McMillan of Chicago, Ill.; sisters, Marie Napolitan of Indiana and Susan Derousse of Illinois; and grandchildren, Eddie, Cayla and Kane Garza of Granite Falls, and Antonio and Adaline Vaughn of Claremont.A private family memorial service will be held in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.