Cathrine Neal
March 22, 1961 - October 2, 2021
Mrs. Cathrine Lynn Cannon Neal, 60, resident of Randleman, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro.
Cathrine was born March 22, 1961, in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. She then lived in France/England during her father's military service, before returning to North Carolina where she lived in Hickory and finally Randleman. For many years, Cathrine was owner and teacher of Dance Expressions in Hickory and Greensboro. Later she worked at various orthodontic offices in Hickory, Greensboro, and High Point. Most recently, she worked as a private school teacher. She had a love of working with and helping children. Cathrine also loved drawing, painting, and animals, especially her dog, Quigley. In 1999, she married Dan Neal of Randleman, who survives. Also surviving are her son, Zachary Neal of Randleman; mother, Judi West of Hickory; father, Gene Cannon of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; sister, Cindy Cannon of Norfolk, Va.; brother, Chip Cannon of Hilton Head, S.C.; a niece, Nathalia Cannon of Greenville, N.C.; and a nephew, Nicholas Speanburg of Norfolk, Va.; and many others on the Neal side of the family.
A celebration of life reception will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, in the Life Tribute Center at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 7, 2021.