Cathy Sue Hester BraswellJune 9, 1953 - September 21, 2021Cathy Sue Hester Braswell, 68, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.Born June 9, 1953, in Eloise, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Joe Hester and Georgie Ann Hester. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William Orvin Hester and Joey Hester.Cathy enjoyed gardening, crafts, spending time with her family, watching movies, vacationing at Myrtle Beach and visiting with her family in Alabama.She is survived by her daughters, Georgie Ann Braswell (Jason Moore), Jennifer Robin Braswell (Shane) and Stevi Ann "Doodle" Braswell; sisters, Tina Heygood, Debra Sunday, and Jo Ann Parmer; brother, William Hester; grandchildren, Willow Mae Ann Laws, Bradley Pierce Braswell, Jonathan Mikeal Carter, Jordan Matthew Carter, and Emma Lee Rhiannon Schronce; great-grandchildren, Jakoby Wade Carter and Jason River Carter; nieces, Teresa Story, Marie Sherrill, Margie Kirby, Melissa Anderson, and Julie Watson; and nephews, Timmy Forney, James Forney, Mike Forney, Mark Heygood, Matthew Heygood, and Myron Heygood.A private service will be held at a later date.