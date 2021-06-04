Cecil Edward HildebranFebruary 19, 1945 - June 2, 2021Mr. Cecil Edward Hildebran, 76, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, following a courageous six month battle with cancer.Cecil was born Feb. 19, 1945, in Burke County, to the late Bertha Icard Hildebran and Earl Hildebran. He was a longtime member of Wilkie's Grove Baptist Church, and retired from Shuford Mills as a supervisor, after 35 years of service. Thereafter, with much gratitude, he worked with his brother-in-law, Rex Lail at Lail Builders for 18 years. Cecil's hobbies included watching his grandson's ballgames, NASCAR, collecting Bill Elliott memorabilia, and working in his yard and garden.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Virgil (Mick), Herman and J.D. Hildebran.Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Catherine "Cathy" Hildebran of the home; daughters, Kim Amos and husband, Dean, of Hickory, Holly Wexler and husband, Dr. Scott Wexler, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; grandchildren, Cameron, Grant and Davis Amos of Hickory and Brock Wexler and Baby Wexler due in July, of Scottsdale. Also surviving are three sisters, Ethel "Toots" Roberts of Hickory, Merita Shuford of Connelly Springs, Betty Buff and husband, Doug, of Connelly Springs; and one brother, Earl Hildebran Jr. and wife, Doris, of Huntsville, Ala.; brother and sister-in-laws, Hubert and Margie Lail, Rick and Brenda Huffman, Rex and Lou Ann Lail, Obie and Remona Lail, Teddy and Sherry Lail, Eddie and Patty Lail, James and Vanda Lail, and Jeannie Lail; and numerous nieces and nephews.The funeral services will be held Sunday, June 6, at 3 p.m., at Wilkie's Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Thurman Roe, the Rev. Eddie Lail and Milton Rhoney officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Jimmy Hildebran, Don Shuford, John Buff, Jeff Buff, Jeff Lail, and Jimmy Lail serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Wilkie's Grove Baptist Church.A special thanks from the family goes to Carolina Caring for their excellent care, compassion, and support, especially to Natasha and Jennifer, who are true angels on earth.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.