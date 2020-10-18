Menu
Ms. Celena Noelle "Bug" Ingalls, 6, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte.

Bug was born Dec. 31, 2013, in Mecklenburg County to Celeste Ingalls of Granite Falls. From the very beginning of her life she was a true fighter, who never stopped smiling and who made life even that much more wonderful when you were around her. Our sweet Bug, our fierce little Trisomy18 princess warrior, thank you for impacting our lives in so many ways. We love you.

She is preceded in death by her cousin, Forrest Rich.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish her memory are her grandparents, Kenneth and Betty Ingalls of Arizona; aunt, Colette Machado and husband, Jim, of Arizona, uncle, Christopher Ingalls and wife, Rachel, of Waynesville; aunts, Karen Norris and husband, Mark, of Winston Salem, and Cora Ingle and husband, David, of Stanfield; and numerous cousins.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service.

Following the receiving a graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Marvin Wiley officiating.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Oct
20
Service
3:15p.m.
Hillcrest Cemetery
, Valdese, North Carolina 28690
