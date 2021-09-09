Celia Jane Roseman LittleSeptember 22, 1935 - September 5, 2021Celia Jane Roseman Little, 85, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born Sept. 22, 1935, in Catawba County, to the late Willie Roscoe Roseman and Fannie Elizabeth Roseman. Jane was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover, a wonderful Christian woman, dedicated to her church and church family. She served as a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir, and assisted with youth group and other various church activities. Jane loved Jesus and instilled that in all her children.She was a devoted wife of 53 years to a wonderful husband, Clyde Little. Jane was an amazing mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and good friend to all. She has been such an inspiration to all who knew her. We have all definitely been blessed by her. Jane loved her family unconditionally and enjoyed all her grandchildren to the fullest. She always had a smile on her face which will definitely be missed by all.Before retirement, Jane worked in the hosiery industry and also was an amazing lunchroom cook in the Claremont School cafeteria, where she could bake some awesome yeast rolls and sticky buns. Jane was a member of the Clyde Little Family Bluegrass Gospel Band. She played the piano, organ, the up-right Dog House Bass Fiddle and clogged. Jane was also a phenomenal basketball player in her day for Oxford School, where to this day, her team's picture is still on display in the trophy cabinet at Oxford Elementary. She loved to read her Bible, prayer books, do word search puzzles, watch game shows, ballgames, cooking and doing gardening. Jane loved to play card games such as Solitaire, Rummy and Rook with her best buddies that she loved dearly, Grace, Shelby and Doris and whoever else she could get to join in.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Clyde Alvin Little; brother, Everette Roseman; sisters, Lib Sigmon, Frances Goble, Lillie Hefner, Eddie Hefner and Evelyn Hester.Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Joel Ervin Little and wife, Teresa of Stanley, Donnie Alvin Little and wife, Angela of Claremont, and Ned Daniel Little of Claremont and Pat Ward; daughters, Sharon Jane Little Whitener and husband, Clyde of Claremont and Anita Joan Little Caponero and husband, Joe of Claremont; grandchildren, Rhonda Whitener-Chambers and husband, Anthony, Alice Whitener Lawson and husband, Michael, Amanda Whitener O'Keefe and Christopher Quattlebaum, Logan Clyde Whitener, Felicia Marie Caponero and Joseph "Joey" Daniel Caponero; great-grandchildren, Melodee Nicole Osborne and Anthony Frank, John Phillip Osborne, Kendall Elizabeth Lawson, Keleigh Marie Lawson, Brandon Chase Lawson, Allen Michael O'Keefe, Natalie Grace O'Keefe and Xavier Chance Quattlebaum; stepgreat-grandchild, Arielle Chambers; great-great-grandchildren, Brayden Frank, Bryley Frank and Brynley Frank; and a number of nieces and nephews.A service to celebrate Jane's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover. The Revs. Scott Johnson and Anton Lagoutine will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will be available following the graveside service at the cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers are Joey Caponero, Logan Whitener, Michael Lawson, Mark Hefner, Douglas Travis, Dwight Travis, Allan Dunning, Tony Chambers and Anthony Frank. Those serving as honorary pallbearers are Phillip Osborne, Brandon Lawson, Allen O'Keefe, and Brayden Frank.Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, c/o Mission Fund, Building Bridges, or The Helping Hands Fund, 2126 Saint John's Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613.