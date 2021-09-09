Charity Spivey GreeneMay 17, 1986 - September 6, 2021Charity Spivey Greene, 35, of Newton, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born May 17, 1986, in Catawba County, to Barry and Denise Grant Spivey. Charity loved her children, spending time with her bears, and visiting the mountains. She was preceded in death by her sister, Chasity Spivey.Those left to cherish her memory are husband of four years, Marshall Aaron Greene of the home; son, Noah Greene of the home; daughters, Emma Essary and Chloe Essary of the home; parents, Barry and Denise Grant Spivey of Newton; sister, Amy Kiser and husband, Jason, of Newton; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jeff and Sandy Cantor of Newton.A service to celebrate Charity's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. The Rev. Larry Cooley will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to the Autism Society of America, 6110 Executive Blvd., Ste. 305, Rockville, MD 20852.