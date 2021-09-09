Charlene Daniel Moore



April 4, 1935 - August 20, 2021



Charlene Daniel Moore, 86, of Newton, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at her residence at Elmcroft Assisted Living.



Charlene was born April 4, 1935, to the late Roy and Michael England Daniel in Blairsville, Ga. She was a long-time member of the Spartanburg Seventh Day Adventist Church in Spartanburg, S.C.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Daniel Moore; and her brother, Kenneth Daniel.



Charlene is survived by her beloved husband, William H. Moore, formerly of Spartanburg, S.C.; three children, Earlene (David) Leonard of Kings Mountain, Jim (Barbara) Moore of Spartanburg, S.C., and Adam (Shawn) Robbins of Newton. Charlene also has 11 grandchildren, Matthew Leonard, Nicole (Matt) Walters, Alan Robbins, Holly (Quinton) Campbell, Tosha and Jim Moore, Morgana, William and Catherine Moore, Christian (Katie) and Karin Buchmann; five great-grandchildren, Gunner, Hunter, and Wynter Moore, and Peter and James Campbell.



Goodin-Drum Funeral Home of Maiden



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 9, 2021.