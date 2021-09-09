Menu
Charlene Daniel Moore
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Goodin-Drum Funeral Home
118 Carolina Ave
Maiden, NC
Charlene Daniel Moore

April 4, 1935 - August 20, 2021

Charlene Daniel Moore, 86, of Newton, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at her residence at Elmcroft Assisted Living.

Charlene was born April 4, 1935, to the late Roy and Michael England Daniel in Blairsville, Ga. She was a long-time member of the Spartanburg Seventh Day Adventist Church in Spartanburg, S.C.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Daniel Moore; and her brother, Kenneth Daniel.

Charlene is survived by her beloved husband, William H. Moore, formerly of Spartanburg, S.C.; three children, Earlene (David) Leonard of Kings Mountain, Jim (Barbara) Moore of Spartanburg, S.C., and Adam (Shawn) Robbins of Newton. Charlene also has 11 grandchildren, Matthew Leonard, Nicole (Matt) Walters, Alan Robbins, Holly (Quinton) Campbell, Tosha and Jim Moore, Morgana, William and Catherine Moore, Christian (Katie) and Karin Buchmann; five great-grandchildren, Gunner, Hunter, and Wynter Moore, and Peter and James Campbell.

Goodin-Drum Funeral Home of Maiden
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 9, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Goodin-Drum Funeral Home
Just found out about charlene. I am charlene's 1st cousin Was sorry to hear of the family's loss
Glynn towery
Family
December 25, 2021
