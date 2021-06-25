Menu
Charles Duncan Felts Jr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Hickory High School
FUNERAL HOME
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory - Boone
194 Queen Street
Boone, NC
Charles Duncan Felts Jr.

November 9, 1943 - June 10, 2021

Charles "Chuck" Duncan Felts Jr. died Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Ventura, Calif., from complications of multiple myeloma. Choosing to die with dignity, he was able to be at home and be surrounded by his family.

Chuck was born Nov. 9, 1943, in Key West, Fla., to the late Grace Grice and Duncan Felts Sr. Chuck graduated from Hickory High School and later from Appalachian State University. He joined the U.S. Navy as a videographer. Back in civilian life, he was employed to install the first computers in the Burke County School System and to teach their use. In a permanent move to the West Coast, he worked first for Raytheon and then for Hughes Aircraft. Then in business for himself; he installed and repaired personal computers.

He is survived by sons, Ben and Paul Felts (wife, Anita); daughters, Bonnie O'Hara, Sarah Felts and Amber Von Felts Sandbrook (husband, John); and several grandchildren. Locally, (Boone) he is survived by two sisters, Sue Meacham and Margaret Eggers.

Chuck is best remembered in hearing the train whistle of a steam engine or in watching old black and white Saturday morning serials.

Memorials are suggested to the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation, 1 Samuel Spencer Dr., Spencer, NC 28159.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home

www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory - Boone
So sorry to hear about Charles. Would love to see u girls sometime I am n Blowing Rock n summer.
Caroline Robbins
Other
June 26, 2021
