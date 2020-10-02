Charles "Bo" ScottApril 24, 1948 - September 29, 2020Charles Myers "Bo" Scott, 72, of Catawba, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford."Bo" was born April 24, 1948, in Iredell County, to the late John W. Scott Sr. and the late Kathleen Burnette Scott of Statesville. He attended and graduated from Statesville Senior High School in 1967. From there, he graduated from A.S.U. and U.N.C. at Charlotte. He went to work for Catawba County School and stayed for 33 years. He loved to be around young people. Thanks to all the students who allowed him to be a part of their lives. He was a devoted member of Bandy's Volunteer Fire Department, served as fire chief and was a State Certified Fire instructor. He was a faithful member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Scott.He is survived by wife of 49 years, Carol Cook Scott of the home; daughter, Heather Houston (Rod) of Conover; son, David Scott (Cornelia) of Cary; two brothers, Johnny Scott (Pat) of Oak Island and Pete Scott (Kathy) of Statesville; four grandchildren, Jacob, Andrew, Beckett and Elena.His wishes were to have his service at the time of his wife's. They lived together and will be buried together at her time of death. Thanks to all family and friends for your prayers and support.Burke Mortuary of Newton