Charles Willis Van Horn Sr.
July 7, 1932 - September 10, 2021
Charles Willis Van Horn Sr., 89, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Born July 7, 1932, he was the son of the late Inez Muriel Willis Van Horn and Everette Franklin Van Horn. Charles "Lefty" retired from the furniture industry and was an avid sports fan. Go Red Sox! He enjoyed spending time outside and being close with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Hazel Ann Lovern; and brother, Richard Franklin Van Horn.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Sue Hedrick Van Horn of the home; sons, Charles Van Horn, Jeffery Van Horn and wife, Liz; grandchildren, Bradley Van Horn and Sarah Van Horn; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Lisa Orr, Elizabeth Matrejek and Dakota Hedrick.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church, ELCA in Hickory, with Dr. Richard Graf officiating. Masks are required. Burial at Catawba Memorial Park will follow the service.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.
The family would like to thank the medical teams who assisted Charles and the family, Carolina Caring, Catawba Valley Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or at carolinacaring.org/give
.www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2021.