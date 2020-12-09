Charlie Ray WoodringJuly 18, 1920 - December 8, 2020Mr. Charlie Ray Woodring, 100, of Maiden, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Conover Nursing and Rehab.He was born July 18, 1920, in Catawba County, a son of the late Marcus Lafette Woodring and Icie Adora Christopher Woodring.He was employed as a mower in the turf farming industry and enjoyed planting and caring for his vegetable gardens.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Myrel Katherine Williams Woodring; daughters, Norma Sue Mundy and Katherine Isenhour; son, Vaughn Woodring; sisters, Faye Jarret, Mary Higgins and Mae Woodring; brothers, Fred Woodring and Coy Lee Woodring; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.He is survived by his sons, Dennis Woodring and wife, Polly, of Chester, Va., David Woodring and wife, Janice, of Newton, Kevin Woodring and Robin Shelton of Maiden; daughter-in-law, Catherine Woodring of Maiden; sister, Sarah Sigmon of Newton; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11, at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory, with the Rev. Larry Cooley officiating.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Conover Nursing & Rehab for the exceptional care given to Charlie.Burke Mortuary of Newton