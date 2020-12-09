Menu
Charlie Ray Woodring
1920 - 2020
BORN
1920
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Charlie Ray Woodring

July 18, 1920 - December 8, 2020

Mr. Charlie Ray Woodring, 100, of Maiden, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Conover Nursing and Rehab.

He was born July 18, 1920, in Catawba County, a son of the late Marcus Lafette Woodring and Icie Adora Christopher Woodring.

He was employed as a mower in the turf farming industry and enjoyed planting and caring for his vegetable gardens.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Myrel Katherine Williams Woodring; daughters, Norma Sue Mundy and Katherine Isenhour; son, Vaughn Woodring; sisters, Faye Jarret, Mary Higgins and Mae Woodring; brothers, Fred Woodring and Coy Lee Woodring; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.

He is survived by his sons, Dennis Woodring and wife, Polly, of Chester, Va., David Woodring and wife, Janice, of Newton, Kevin Woodring and Robin Shelton of Maiden; daughter-in-law, Catherine Woodring of Maiden; sister, Sarah Sigmon of Newton; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11, at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory, with the Rev. Larry Cooley officiating.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Conover Nursing & Rehab for the exceptional care given to Charlie.

Burke Mortuary of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Tender hugs from Starr family...
Sherry Bradley
December 10, 2020
Kevin & Robin ...Our SPECIAL LOVE And Caring are with you during this time...I came to know Charlie through HIS PRECIOUS Myrel .SHE WAS SUCH A VERY sweet & Beautiful Lady!!! They are back together & I can only imagine their Reunion in Heaven. Know Ken & I are keeping ALL Of YOU IN prayer .We love you guy's very much.
Barbara & Ken Moyer
December 10, 2020
