Charlotte Faye Price
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
Charlotte Faye Price

September 11, 1940 - March 25, 2021

Charlotte Faye Price, 80, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021.

She was born Sept. 11, 1940, in Park Heights, Md., to the late Aries Cox and Hazel Whitcomb Cornett. Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and a friend to all who knew her. The world has lost one of the greatest and strongest people ever known. There will never be another like her. All who knew her loved and admired her. She will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Frances Poole and Ruth Ann Price; brothers, Roger Cornett and Aries C. Cornett II; son, James Price; grandson, Timothy Price; and granddaughter, Jessica Price.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 61 years, Carl Price; children, Vicky Phillips and husband, David, of Granite Falls, Garry Price and girlfriend, Mary, of Lenoir, Lilly Price of Lenoir, Melissa Lunsford and husband, Tracy, of Bessemer City and Melinda Marks and husband, Greg, of Connelly Springs; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren with two new great-grandsons on the way; and siblings, Pete Davis, Darlene Price, Sally Price, Sharon Leese, and Jeanette Cornett.

A celebration of life service will be held Monday, March 29, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. After the service and cemetery, the family will gather at the residence where she has resided for the last 49 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude, www.stjude.org.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Mar
29
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Mar
29
Burial
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
From the BAUCOM family
March 27, 2021
