Cheryl Yacono Edmondson
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Cheryl Yacono Edmondson

August 31, 1965 - September 5, 2021

Cheryl Yacono Edmondson, 56, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, following a brief illness.

She was born Aug. 31, 1965, in Stark County, Ohio, to Dave and Sue Morgan Yacono.

Cheryl was employed in the furniture industry. She enjoyed arts and crafts, cooking, baking, family gatherings, and loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Wayne Edmondson.

Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Brandon Edmondson and wife, Erica, of Catawba, and Brian Edmondson and wife, Jalisa, of Newton; parents, Dave and Sue Morgan Yacono of Crossville, Tenn.; brother, Ed Yacono of Idaho; sister: Chris Yacono of Tennessee; and grandchildren, Keith, Nathan, Jace and Cora.

A memorial service to celebrate Cheryl's life will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. The Rev. Brian Correll will officiate. The family will receive friends at Bennett Funeral Service, following the service.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
