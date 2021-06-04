Menu
Cheryle Maddox
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Allen Mitchell Funeral Home - Hickory
334 1st Street SW
Hickory, NC
Cheryle Maddox

Cheryle Ann Linebarger Maddox, 61, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home is assisting the Maddox family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Allen Mitchell Funeral Home - Hickory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Maddox Family: Our family extends its deepest sympathy to the entire family! We will continue to keep you in our thoughts and prayers! Be safe...be blessed...be loved! Blessings, Mrs. Coleen Derr, Jumpie, Inga, Tabith, Sage, & Family
Ponetta Hull
June 5, 2021
