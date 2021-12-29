Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Chiyoko Higa Hunt
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Chiyoko Higa Hunt

Chiyoko Higa Hunt was born March 15, 1927, in Kumejima, Okinawa, Japan. She went to be with our Heavenly Father Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. She was the youngest of 13 children and moved to the United States in 1975.

She loved her work as a seamstress, creating many beautiful pieces of clothing and quilts throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Seiko Higa and Kamado Arakaki; daughters, Eiko and Fumiko (Miko, Eileen).

Ms. Hunt is survived by her daughter, June Starnes and her husband, Bill Starnes; grandson, Christian Starnes; and granddaughter Hanna Starnes.

"Ms. Hunt was the epitome of a lady, soft when appropriate, and strong as steel when needed." – a friend.

A memory table will be available for all who wish to celebrate Ms. Hunt's life Friday, Dec. 31, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Memorial Gathering
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
June so sorry to hear about your mother´s passing. Our condolences and prayers are with you and your family. God Bless you all.
Margaret Roybal Manzanares
Other
January 3, 2022
June & Hanna, I´m so incredibly sorry to hear of your mother/grandmother´s passing. She was such a precious lady. I enjoyed getting to know her when visiting my grandmother at Pinecrest. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Misty Greenway
Other
December 30, 2021
Frank and I were saddened to go into work at Pinecrest and learn of Ms. Chiyoko's passing. She was certainly a very kind-hearted lady. The last time I saw her she was walking to lunch smiling and greeting all those she passed. Our prayers are with your family as you navigate the days ahead.
Tamara & Frank Younce
Friend
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results