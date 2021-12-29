Chiyoko Higa HuntChiyoko Higa Hunt was born March 15, 1927, in Kumejima, Okinawa, Japan. She went to be with our Heavenly Father Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. She was the youngest of 13 children and moved to the United States in 1975.She loved her work as a seamstress, creating many beautiful pieces of clothing and quilts throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Seiko Higa and Kamado Arakaki; daughters, Eiko and Fumiko (Miko, Eileen).Ms. Hunt is survived by her daughter, June Starnes and her husband, Bill Starnes; grandson, Christian Starnes; and granddaughter Hanna Starnes."Ms. Hunt was the epitome of a lady, soft when appropriate, and strong as steel when needed." – a friend.A memory table will be available for all who wish to celebrate Ms. Hunt's life Friday, Dec. 31, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.