Christine AbernethyJanuary 19, 1926 - November 30, 2020Christine Sigmon Abernethy, of Newton, also known as "Teen", died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory after a brief period of declining health. Christine was born January 19, 1926, in Catawba County, to the late Robert and Rosa Sigmon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius "J.W." Abernethy Jr.; oldest son, Julius "J.J." Abernethy III; and her sister, Louise S. Frye.Christine graduated from Newton-Conover High School and attended Catawba College before her marriage. Christine answered to many names. She was mom to her sons but she also answered to "Maw" "Nanam" and "Mama Teen" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the ultimate mother who gave her children the feeling of trust, stability and love. She was more than just a great mother who supported her sons in all they did growing up but she also had a house full of love that was always open to all their friends and later on her grandchildren. She was a mother first, but when her husband, J.W., died she was also thrust into the role of business woman. She was on the board of directors of Carolina Mills and continued to be involved in her husband's business, Carolina Glove Co., as chairwoman. One of her greatest joys was cheering for her Wolfpack teams as a lifetime member. She was a devoted North Carolina State fan who made many lasting memories with players, coaches and other supporters. Christine also loved her church, Grace Reformed United Church of Christ. In her younger years, she was a Sunday school teacher, a church deacon and was also very involved in the music ministry of the church. Christine, in her 94 years, lived a life full of adventure and travel. However, there was also heartaches and loss as she traveled through life's journey. Some say that a mother is supposed to be the one through whom God whispers love to their family. Just in case we never told you, "we heard your whispers."Christine is survived by her sons and their wives, Robert "Bobby" Abernethy (Lisa), James "Jimmy" Abernethy (Gina) and Terry (daughter-in-law). She is survived by her grandchildren, Carrie Underwood (Shawn), Natalie Miller (Aaron), Robert Abernethy Jr. (Tiffany), Catherine Abernethy, Kristen A. Morgan, Julius "Jay" Abernethy IV (Jessica), Ashton Abernethy, Elizabeth Roffey (Chad), Adrian Abernethy, Joshua Munday (Stephanie), Staci Warner (Mitch). She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren.A private graveside service to celebrate Christine's life will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The Rev. Ryan Brakemeyer will officiate.The family asks that memorials be sent to Grace Reformed UCC, 117 East J. St., Newton, NC 28658.