Christine Huffman BridgesChristine Huffman Bridges went home to be with her Lord Jesus Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, after several weeks at home, under hospice care.Christine was married to her high school sweetheart, Charles L. Bridges, who preceded her in death in January of 2014. They were married 58 years. She has longed to be with him in heaven since he left us and we smile to think of her running into his arms in heaven!Christine and Charles had three children and four grandchildren. She is survived by daughter, Connie Waldrop and husband, Bud, of California, and their daughter, Charlee Waldrop; daughter, Carole Bridges and son, Triston Center of Hickory; son, Charles "Chuck" L. Bridges Jr. of Pennsylvania, preceded Christine in death in February of 2019. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Bridges, and two sons, Michael Bridges and Steven Bridges, also of Pennsylvania.Christine was one of eight siblings. She is survived by two brothers, Billy Joe Huffman and wife, Maggie, of Hildebran, and Glenn "Curly" Huffman of Morganton. Surviving are also many nieces and nephews, cousins and other family members.Christine's husband was a career U.S. Air Force man, and she was the perfect military wife. As a homemaker she put her husband and family before anything else. She was the glue that held the family together through many deployments and world- wide assignments. Until the last few years, Christine was an avid reader, crafter, and seamstress. She enjoyed gardening and canning.In recent years she and her friends enjoyed hundreds of games of Rummikub at the senior center in Hildebran. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Hildebran.Services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Valdese, Saturday, Jan. 15. Receiving will begin at 1 p.m., followed by services at 2 p.m. Christine will be interred beside her husband at the cemetery at First Baptist Church of Hildebran.Your family will always miss you, but we are happy thinking of you with Jesus, daddy and all the others who have gone before! Rest in Love.