Christine Louella WilliamsFebruary 23, 1939 - March 4, 2021Co-Pastor Evangelist Christine Louella Williams, 82, of Sherrills Ford, NC passed away on Thursday, March 4th, 2021 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born February 23rd, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Lee Danner and Dora Claire Smith Danner.In addition to her husband of 62 years, Pastor Henry Curtis Williams Sr. of Sherrills Fords, NC, she is survived by her three sons David Williams of Bronx, NY, Harvey Williams of Hickory, NC, Jeffery Williams Sr. and wife Tonya Williams of Sherrills Ford, NC; two daughters Debrashawn Reed of Raleigh, NC and Gloria Williams of New Haven CT; one sister Pastor Katie Jennings and husband Deacon Steve Jennings of Statesville, NC; four brothers Bobby Danner and wife Verdell of Maiden, NC, Bishop Gaither Danner and wife Co-Pastor Vanessa of Newton, NC, George Danner and wife Ida of Hickory, NC, and Donald Corey and wife Audrey of Hickory, NC; sister-in-law Annie Elizabeth Danner of Hickory, NC and Carolyn Danner of Bronx, NY; 22 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; and a host of numerous loved ones throughout her extended family.In addition to her parents, Evangelist Williams was preceded in death by her son Henry Williams Jr., and four brothers Glen Danner, Nathaniel Danner, Johnny Danner, and Wade Danner.Evangelist Christine Williams was a woman of faith who loved everyone unconditionally. Throughout the years, she made sure to radiate her love onto those she came across through her warm smile and laughter. She was a praying woman who loved her family and friends to no end. Her legacy and the memories that she left with all of those who knew her will last forever in our hearts.The funeral will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 14th, 2021 at Jenkins Funeral Home in Newton, NC with Bishop Gaither Danner officiating. At the request of the family, masks will be required. Burial will follow at Mary F. Danner cemetery, located behind Midnight Cry Praise and Worship Church in Lincolnton, NC.The family will receive friends Sunday, March 14th, 2021 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Jenkins Funeral Home located at 4081 Startown Rd. Newton NC 28658.