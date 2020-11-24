Christopher WileyAugust 3, 1930 - November 22, 2020Christopher Wiley, known by his friends as "Kit" died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.He was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Ferryhill, County Durham, England, to Christopher and Mildred Wiley.Educated in England, he served his apprenticeship at Dorman Long Steel Co. as a draughtsman. He served two years in the Royal Engineers as a 2nd lieutenant, and worked five years in Lagos, Nigeria, and Kano, Nigeria, for the United Africa Company, part of Unilever. He immigrated with his family to the United States in 1963. He worked for Augusta Iron Works in Maine, and was transferred to Binghamton, N.Y., and Gouverneur, N.Y., as the sales manager. Kit moved to Hickory in 1969 to work for Commercial Fabricators as the general manager and became owner of that company in 1972. He retired in 2002. Kit and family became citizens of the United States in 1969.He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; his children, John Wiley and Lisa Bradley; and three granddaughters, Leigh, Juliana and Philippa.A private family service will be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Hickory.