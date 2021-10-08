Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cindy Jane Hull
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Cindy Jane Hull

October 27, 1965 - October 1, 2021

Cindy Jane Hull, 55, went to be with Jesus Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

She was born in Catawba County, Oct. 27, 1965.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra Willis; father and mother, Jim and Eva Hull; four daughters, Jennifer Beatty, Elizabeth Minton, Ashley Lane, and Kelsey Lane; son, Christopher Gillespie; sister, Koren Hull; and two brothers, Eddy Hull and wife, Tammy, and Jamey Hull and wife, Erica. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Alexander, Travis, Sophia, Cody, Lily, Tre, Michael, Dean, Isiah, Harlen, and Brayden. They all were the joy of her life and she loved them dearly.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Crickmore; brother, Jimmy Hull Jr.; and her maternal grandparents, Iredell and Jenoyce Willis.

Cindy's love for helping others will never be forgotten. She would go wherever she was needed. Now she sits at the feet of Jesus and will forever rest in his love.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Startown First Baptist Church. The family has requested those who come to the service to wear colored clothing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jenkins Funeral Home, 4081 Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Startown First Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am very sorry to hear of the loss of Cindy. She was a great woman and I loved talking with her. My prayers are with all of you, but especially to Jennifer, Travis, Cody, and Elizabeth. I had the honor of knowing and loving on them as young children at the childcare facility. Thinking of you at this very difficult time. Much love, Dawn Wilson
Dawn Wilson
Other
October 8, 2021
Dear Family and Friends: Please know that the community and myself mourn the loss of your loved one. I did not know her personally, but was very connected to the O-N-E when I worked there a long time ago. The community and staff were so supportive at that time, and please know that our hearts and love are shared with you now and always. While I don't have all the answers, I do offer hope in Christ. And with love, friends, community, prayer, and God, hope and happiness will be in your hearts in time. Peace be with you. In Christ, J. Wilson
Jessica Wilson
Other
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results