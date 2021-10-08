Cindy Jane HullOctober 27, 1965 - October 1, 2021Cindy Jane Hull, 55, went to be with Jesus Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.She was born in Catawba County, Oct. 27, 1965.She is survived by her mother, Sandra Willis; father and mother, Jim and Eva Hull; four daughters, Jennifer Beatty, Elizabeth Minton, Ashley Lane, and Kelsey Lane; son, Christopher Gillespie; sister, Koren Hull; and two brothers, Eddy Hull and wife, Tammy, and Jamey Hull and wife, Erica. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Alexander, Travis, Sophia, Cody, Lily, Tre, Michael, Dean, Isiah, Harlen, and Brayden. They all were the joy of her life and she loved them dearly.She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Crickmore; brother, Jimmy Hull Jr.; and her maternal grandparents, Iredell and Jenoyce Willis.Cindy's love for helping others will never be forgotten. She would go wherever she was needed. Now she sits at the feet of Jesus and will forever rest in his love.A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Startown First Baptist Church. The family has requested those who come to the service to wear colored clothing.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jenkins Funeral Home, 4081 Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658.