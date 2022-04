Cindy Mae Pounds WileyNovember 28, 2020Cindy Mae Pounds Wiley, 63, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, at New Hope Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be a public viewing from 2 to 2:30 p.m.Allen Mitchell Funeral Home of Hickory