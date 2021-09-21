Clara Clontz PowellApril 27, 1932 - September 19, 2021Clara Clontz Powell, 89, of Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Caldwell Hospice in Lenoir.Born April 27, 1932, in Caldwell County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Hayes Clontz and Maude Wilson Clontz. In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Hoover Powell; and two siblings, Elaine Clontz Bailey and Earl Fritz Clontz.Clara was a lifelong member of Dry Ponds Baptist Church. She was a nurse for over 60 years for many area hospitals. She was a certified registered nurse anesthetist for many of those years. She also worked for Caldwell Hospice for almost 20 years and was still nursing at the age of 80. Following her retirement, she volunteered for hospice in her spare time.Survivors include her sons, David Wayne Powell and wife, Cheryl, and Jonathan Curtis Powell and wife, Donna; her daughter, Rhona Hall Montgomery and husband, Bradford; five grandchildren, Rebecca Powell Johnson and husband, Adam, Katie Powell Causby and husband, Zack, and Miranda Powell Love and husband, Tyler, Tyler Spillman and Erin Spillman; and her great-grandchildren, Hadley Faye Causby, Andi Kate Causby, Adalynn Mae Johnson, Trey Jerigin, Brandon Masten, and Adam Masten. She was also survived by many wonderful caregivers: Tara Frankhouser, Amy Hager, Jessey Justice, and Diana McNeil. The family would like to especially thank Myronia Greene for her many years of love and service to both Clara and Curtis, and the entire family.The family will receive friends at 4 p.m. and services will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Dry Ponds Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rob Evans and the Rev. Rick Crouse officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Zack Causby, Tyler Love, Adam Johnson, John Bailey, Robert Clontz, and Kyle Clontz.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dry Ponds Baptist Church or to Caldwell Hospice.Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the Powell family.