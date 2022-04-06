Clarence Eugene BolickOctober 10, 1937 - April 3, 2022Beloved husband and father, Clarence Eugene Bolick, 84, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022. Clarence was born Sunday, Oct. 10, 1937, to the late Clarence M. Bolick and Rosa Lee Bolick.In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by brothers, Albert Bolick and Dewy Bolick; and sister, Eleanor Bolick.Clarence worked at Hickory White Manufacturing from 1958 to 2002, and retired after 44 years of service.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara Shook Bolick; sons, Michael Bolick and Jeffery Bolick; daughter, Sheila Bolick; grandchildren, Elijah Bolick, Nicholas Bolick, Johnny Kinsman, Cliff Kinsman; and great-grandchildren, Amelia Kinsman and Jeremiah Bullard.The family will receive friends at Drum Funeral Home, in Conover, Thursday, April 7, from 12 to 12:45 p.m.A celebration of life service will follow at 1 p.m., at Drum Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Johnson officiating. Burial at St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover will follow the service.Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services-Conover