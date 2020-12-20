Clarence CarpenterFebruary 13, 1935 - December 12, 2020Clarence Ralph "Squally" Carpenter, 85, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his residence, following a period of declining health.He was born Feb. 13, 1935, in Catawba County, to the late Carroll Alden "CAC" Carpenter and Kathleen Link Carpenter.Squally was a 1953 graduate of St. Stephens High School in Hickory and a Lenoir-Rhyne College alumni.After his father's death in 1974, Squally followed in his father's footsteps and dedicated his life to keeping Kool Park Pool an enjoyable place for all to come and enjoy. In his off season, he spent his time decorating Hickory and surrounding cities for the Christmas holidays.Those left to cherish his memory are his longtime love and wife of 45 years, Gaylene Mihalevich Carpenter of the home; sons, Ricky "Rick" Carpenter and wife, Connie, of Hickory, Terrell "Butch" Carpenter and wife, Iana, of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, Timothy "Tim" Carpenter of Hickory, and Carroll "Andy" Carpenter of Hickory; stepsons, Bill Billington and wife, Mary, of Hickory, Terry Billington and partner, Deb Hutton, of Iowa, and Tracy Billington and wife, Susan, of Hickory; brothers, Carroll "Gus" Carpenter and wife, Libby, of Florida, and Stephen "Spike" Carpenter and wife, Jane, of South Carolina; sisters, Patricia "Patsy" Patton of Hickory and Kathleen "Kathy" Smith and husband, Austin, of Hickory; grandchildren, Korey Carpenter Garner, Casey Carpenter, Ryan Carpenter, and Patrick Carpenter; stepgrandchildren, Brandi Billington Miller, Hunter Billington, Tyler Billington, Brooke Billington, Hannah Billington, and Josh Billington; great-grandchildren, Emma Garner, Ashton Carpenter, Josephine Carpenter, Cohen Carpenter, and Henry Carpenter; stepgreat-grandchildren, Josh Miller, Jaxon Miller, and Colt Billington; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.A memorial service to celebrate Squally's life will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to American Kidney Foundation, 933 Louise Ave. #101B, Charlotte, NC 28204.