Clarence Jackson Lane IIJuly 28, 1958 - October 10, 2020Clarence Jackson "Jack" Lane II, 62, of Catawba, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his residence.He was born July 28, 1958, in York County, S.C., to the late Clarence Lane and Ethel Plyler McIntosh of Catawba. Jack loved caring for his puppies and working on his home. He enjoyed art, drawing and working with leather.In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Brandon Lane; and sisters, Terry Lynn Lane and Mary Lee Lane.Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Ethel McIntosh of Catawba; daughters, Terry Lane and husband, Matt, of Trinity, Ashley Lane of Conover; sisters, Laura Singleton and husband, Jimmy, of New Bern, Linda Annette Johnson and husband, Keith, of Rougemont, Elizabeth Sweazy and husband, John, of Hickory; and grandchildren, Hayden Lane and Matthew Lane.A memorial service to celebrate Jack's life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 12 p.m., at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Newton. The Rev. Gene Plyler and Mr. John Sweazy will officiate.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duke Liver Clinic, 40 Duke Medicine Circle Clinic 2B/2C, Durham, NC 27710.