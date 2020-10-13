Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clarence Jackson Lane II
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
Clarence Jackson Lane II

July 28, 1958 - October 10, 2020

Clarence Jackson "Jack" Lane II, 62, of Catawba, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his residence.

He was born July 28, 1958, in York County, S.C., to the late Clarence Lane and Ethel Plyler McIntosh of Catawba. Jack loved caring for his puppies and working on his home. He enjoyed art, drawing and working with leather.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Brandon Lane; and sisters, Terry Lynn Lane and Mary Lee Lane.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Ethel McIntosh of Catawba; daughters, Terry Lane and husband, Matt, of Trinity, Ashley Lane of Conover; sisters, Laura Singleton and husband, Jimmy, of New Bern, Linda Annette Johnson and husband, Keith, of Rougemont, Elizabeth Sweazy and husband, John, of Hickory; and grandchildren, Hayden Lane and Matthew Lane.

A memorial service to celebrate Jack's life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 12 p.m., at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Newton. The Rev. Gene Plyler and Mr. John Sweazy will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duke Liver Clinic, 40 Duke Medicine Circle Clinic 2B/2C, Durham, NC 27710.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.