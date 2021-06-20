Clarence Edward PriceJune 11, 1935 - June 17, 2021Clarence Edward Price, 86, of Newton, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton. He was born June 11, 1935, in Washington County, Va., to the late James Lee Price and Ida Mae Calahan Price. Clarence was of the Baptist faith and a retired band saw operator. He was a gifted guitar picker and man of many talents. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Kylie Grace.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Martha Ruth Eades Price of the home; son, Jerry Price and wife, Jamie, of Vale; daughters, Kathy Schronce and husband, Charles, of Maiden; Connie York and husband, Terry, of Newton and Teresa Dunning of Granite Falls; honorary brother, Carl Price; special nieces and nephews; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.A service to celebrate Clarence's life will be held Monday, June 21, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, in Newton. Pastor James Cooke Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Jerry Price, Jeff Waldon, Jason Geouge, Kaygen York, Terry York and Charles Schronce.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.