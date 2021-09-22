Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarence Monroe Smith
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Clarence Monroe Smith

September 30, 1949 -

September 18, 2021

Clarence Monroe Smith, 71, of Newton, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his residence.

Born Sept. 30, 1949, he was the son of the late Clarence and Dorothy Smith.

He is survived by his son, Clayton Smith and wife, Breeann Smith; his daughter, Lori Phillips and husband, Tim; a sister, Sharon Smith; and five grandchildren, Ella Killian, Annabelle Smith, Betty Smith, Bradley Smith and Amber Ashley.

His parents preceded him in death.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at the celebration center of Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.