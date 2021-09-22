Clarence Monroe SmithSeptember 30, 1949 -September 18, 2021Clarence Monroe Smith, 71, of Newton, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his residence.Born Sept. 30, 1949, he was the son of the late Clarence and Dorothy Smith.He is survived by his son, Clayton Smith and wife, Breeann Smith; his daughter, Lori Phillips and husband, Tim; a sister, Sharon Smith; and five grandchildren, Ella Killian, Annabelle Smith, Betty Smith, Bradley Smith and Amber Ashley.His parents preceded him in death.The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at the celebration center of Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.