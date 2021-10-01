Menu
Clarence C. Tate
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Clarence C. Tate

August 18, 1927 - September 27, 2021

Mr. Clarence C. Tate, 94, of Conover, passed away at the N.C. State Veterans Home in Black Mountain Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, following a year of declining health. Mr. Tate served his country in World War II from 1945 to 1949, in the Merchant Marines Coast Guard. A native of Waynesville, formerly Hazelwood, he was the husband of 73 years of Anna Belle Ledford Tate; and the son of Ida Medford Tate and Joseph Manson Tate, both deceased. He was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Sherry Tate Craven of Greensboro; three sons, Harold Dean Tate of Conover, Donald Wayne Tate of Macclenny, Fla., and Joseph Blaine Tate of Conover; five grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren.

Mr. Tate was preceded in death by his siblings, Emma Jean Tate, Annie Bethel Hyatt, Effie Amanda Scruggs, Lucille Maganna Underwood, Lilly Faye "Sis" Carswell, Vena Mae "Susie" McGee, Samuel Paul Tate, Willy Ray Tate, Ralph Lafayette Tate, Furman Frank Tate, and Fred Joseph Tate.

Mr. Tate relocated his family to Newton, in the mid-50s and was employed with Broyhill Industries. He later took a position with Carolina Mills and retired from there in 1989.

The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 4, from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m., followed by a service of remembrance at 2 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC 16, Newton, NC. The Rev. Dr. Tim Jernigan and the Rev. Dr. Ed Yount will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Conover City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
1:15p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Oct
4
Service
2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.