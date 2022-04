Claude Augustus "June" Coffey Jr.



July 8, 1927 - April 6, 2022



Claude Augustus "June" Coffey Jr., 94, of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He was retired from Shuford Mills where he worked for 34 years, and was a U.S. Army veteran. Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service is honored to serve the family of Claude Augustus "June" Coffey Jr.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 9, 2022.