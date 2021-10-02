Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Claude Ray Shrum
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
Retired Lt. Col. Claude Ray Shrum

Retired Lt. Col. Claude Ray Shrum, 89, of Newton, went home to be with our Lord Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, after a period of declining health.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Annie Shrum; brother, Frank Shrum; two sisters, Faye Hines and Dorothy Rinehart Hill; and a son-in-law, Michael Gilbert.

Ray was a decorated pilot, retired from the U.S. Air Force after 23½ years of service and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Newton. Upon returning to his hometown from his service, he, along with his wife and children, opened Midas Muffler on Hwy 70, which had been a part of his childhood paper route. He was a graduate of Appalachian Teachers College and was an avid gardener.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, Billie Shrum; brother, Pete (Rubie) Shrum; sister, Barbara Huffstetler (Whitey); son, Dan (wife, Gwen and daughters, Daphne and Shannon, and son, Richard (wife Susan, and sons, Maddox and Walker); daughter, Kay Gilbert (her daughter, Clair Rose); five great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory

www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Ray was a great man who will be missed. Prayers for Billie and the family.
Pete Taylor
Friend
October 3, 2021
Thank you for your many years of service..
Sherry Bradley
October 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results