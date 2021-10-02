Retired Lt. Col. Claude Ray ShrumRetired Lt. Col. Claude Ray Shrum, 89, of Newton, went home to be with our Lord Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, after a period of declining health.He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Annie Shrum; brother, Frank Shrum; two sisters, Faye Hines and Dorothy Rinehart Hill; and a son-in-law, Michael Gilbert.Ray was a decorated pilot, retired from the U.S. Air Force after 23½ years of service and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Newton. Upon returning to his hometown from his service, he, along with his wife and children, opened Midas Muffler on Hwy 70, which had been a part of his childhood paper route. He was a graduate of Appalachian Teachers College and was an avid gardener.Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, Billie Shrum; brother, Pete (Rubie) Shrum; sister, Barbara Huffstetler (Whitey); son, Dan (wife, Gwen and daughters, Daphne and Shannon, and son, Richard (wife Susan, and sons, Maddox and Walker); daughter, Kay Gilbert (her daughter, Clair Rose); five great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory