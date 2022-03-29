Claude Phillip "Phil" Suttlemyre Jr.August 27, 1951 - March 26, 2022Claude Phillip "Phil" Suttlemyre Jr., 70, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center.Phil was born Aug. 27, 1951, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Claude and Mary Katherine Suttlemyre.Phil was married to Brenda Suttlemyre for 25 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend that will be dearly missed.In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Katherine.In addition to his wife, Phil is survived by his daughters, Ali Suttlemyre and husband, Dustin Martin, and Jenny Price and husband, Greg Price. He is survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.Evans Funeral Service