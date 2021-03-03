Claudette HuffmanNovember 8, 1949 - March 1, 2021Claudette Stilwell Huffman, 71, of Claremont, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born Nov. 8, 1949, in Catawba County, to the late Claude Hampton Stilwell and Dorothy Hefner Cockerham. Claudette was a member of Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover, and was employed in the furniture industry. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, going out to eat, monthly outings with the "Red Hats", relaxing in the recliner while watching T.V., and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Carroll Glenn "Orangie" Huffman; and sister, Susan Fair.Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Mona Hefner and husband, Barron, of Conover and Mia Hensley and husband, Mark, of Taylorsville; half brother, Ritchie Cockerham of Elkin; half sisters, Mitzi Billings of Elkin and Christal Cockerham of Elkin; grandchildren, Brandon Sigmon, Luke Hensley, Jenna Hensley, and Noah Hefner; many aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.A graveside service to celebrate Claudette's life will be held Sunday, March 7, at 3 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover. The Rev. Brian Kerley will officiate.Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.