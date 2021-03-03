Menu
Claudette Huffman
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Claudette Huffman

November 8, 1949 - March 1, 2021

Claudette Stilwell Huffman, 71, of Claremont, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 8, 1949, in Catawba County, to the late Claude Hampton Stilwell and Dorothy Hefner Cockerham. Claudette was a member of Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover, and was employed in the furniture industry. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, going out to eat, monthly outings with the "Red Hats", relaxing in the recliner while watching T.V., and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Carroll Glenn "Orangie" Huffman; and sister, Susan Fair.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Mona Hefner and husband, Barron, of Conover and Mia Hensley and husband, Mark, of Taylorsville; half brother, Ritchie Cockerham of Elkin; half sisters, Mitzi Billings of Elkin and Christal Cockerham of Elkin; grandchildren, Brandon Sigmon, Luke Hensley, Jenna Hensley, and Noah Hefner; many aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service to celebrate Claudette's life will be held Sunday, March 7, at 3 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover. The Rev. Brian Kerley will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Oxford Baptist Church
Conover, NC
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
I was sad to hear at church today of Claudette´s passing. She was absolutely beautiful, and as sweet as she was beautiful. I am so sorry!
Jane Clark
March 7, 2021
pam winebarger
March 3, 2021
pam winebarger
March 3, 2021
pam winebarger
March 3, 2021
This is how I will always remember Claudette.
pam winebarger
March 3, 2021
So sorry about claudette passing. Our Red Hat group will really miss her. We had many many good laughs. A Beautiful Lady inside and out.
pam winebarger
March 3, 2021
