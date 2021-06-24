Clayton "C.J." Wayne Webb Jr.
February 20, 1994 - June 22, 2021
Clayton "C.J." Wayne Webb Jr., 27, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 20, 1994, in Catawba County, to Clayton Wayne Webb Sr., of Monroe, and Jennifer J. Webb of Newton. C.J. was a member of Meadow Ridge Baptist Church in Maiden, and was employed with IHOP in Mooresville, as a waiter. He loved spending time with his family, playing video games, eating, and cooking. He was preceded in death by his sister, Noele Marie Webb; paternal grandfather, Charles Bradley; and maternal grandmother, Ruby Sue "Nana" Webb.
Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Clayton Wayne Webb Sr. of Monroe; mother, Jennifer J. Webb of Newton; brother, Bradley T. Webb of Newton; and sisters, Nola S. Webb of Newton, and Nicole J. Webb of Johnson City, Tenn.
A service to celebrate C.J.'s life will be held Saturday, June 26, at 3 p.m., at Meadow Ridge Baptist Church in Maiden. The Rev. Arlie Roten will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 24, 2021.