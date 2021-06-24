Menu
Clayton Wayne "C.J." Webb Jr.
1994 - 2021
BORN
1994
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Clayton "C.J." Wayne Webb Jr.

February 20, 1994 - June 22, 2021

Clayton "C.J." Wayne Webb Jr., 27, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 20, 1994, in Catawba County, to Clayton Wayne Webb Sr., of Monroe, and Jennifer J. Webb of Newton. C.J. was a member of Meadow Ridge Baptist Church in Maiden, and was employed with IHOP in Mooresville, as a waiter. He loved spending time with his family, playing video games, eating, and cooking. He was preceded in death by his sister, Noele Marie Webb; paternal grandfather, Charles Bradley; and maternal grandmother, Ruby Sue "Nana" Webb.

Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Clayton Wayne Webb Sr. of Monroe; mother, Jennifer J. Webb of Newton; brother, Bradley T. Webb of Newton; and sisters, Nola S. Webb of Newton, and Nicole J. Webb of Johnson City, Tenn.

A service to celebrate C.J.'s life will be held Saturday, June 26, at 3 p.m., at Meadow Ridge Baptist Church in Maiden. The Rev. Arlie Roten will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Meadow Ridge Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Jun
26
Service
3:00p.m.
Meadow Ridge Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dearest Mrs. Jennifer, Mr. Clayton, Bradley, Nola, Nicole and family and friends, There are no words in any language to adequately describe what a magnificent, wonderful, generous, loving, fabulous, brilliant to the infinite power family you all are!! Clayton-C. J. Is all these things up in Heaven. He is having a blessed and wonderful time up in Heaven with your equally blessed and beloved sister Noele Marie, Paw Paw Charles Bradley, who is namesake of, and Nana Ruby Sue. You have our deepest condolences and prayers. It was always such an honor snd a privilege to have Clayton-C.J.-Bradley, and Nola and Nicole as our beloved students at our beloved school!! Thank you , so much, Mr. and Mrs. Webb and Bradley and C. J . And Nola and Nicole for your constant generosity, kindness and hard work for all the teachers, students, and everyone in our beloved Startown community!! We cherish your volunteer work, beautiful flowers, and exquisite ribbon-multiple panel photo albums that folded into beautiful photo displays. Thank yo for your beloved visits to school and doing so much work and thoughtfulness and generosity and kindness to everyone in the school and everyone in the community. C.J., just like his siblings and parents -was always a true honor and privilege to teach!! Such beloved and brilliant students and family-all with GIANT hearts!! Thank you for the privilege and honor of working with all of you!! I will always remember C.J. and all his siblings radiant if constant kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity, hard work and brilliance all day, every day-just lije you all. With deepest sympathy, infinite prayers, and infinite gratitude to you all, God bless you all. Love, love, love from a teacher with a broken heart, too-Mrs. Ann Browning and family, and the Startown Elementary school community
Mrs. Ann Browning and family-teacher
School
June 24, 2021
