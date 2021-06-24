Dearest Mrs. Jennifer, Mr. Clayton, Bradley, Nola, Nicole and family and friends, There are no words in any language to adequately describe what a magnificent, wonderful, generous, loving, fabulous, brilliant to the infinite power family you all are!! Clayton-C. J. Is all these things up in Heaven. He is having a blessed and wonderful time up in Heaven with your equally blessed and beloved sister Noele Marie, Paw Paw Charles Bradley, who is namesake of, and Nana Ruby Sue. You have our deepest condolences and prayers. It was always such an honor snd a privilege to have Clayton-C.J.-Bradley, and Nola and Nicole as our beloved students at our beloved school!! Thank you , so much, Mr. and Mrs. Webb and Bradley and C. J . And Nola and Nicole for your constant generosity, kindness and hard work for all the teachers, students, and everyone in our beloved Startown community!! We cherish your volunteer work, beautiful flowers, and exquisite ribbon-multiple panel photo albums that folded into beautiful photo displays. Thank yo for your beloved visits to school and doing so much work and thoughtfulness and generosity and kindness to everyone in the school and everyone in the community. C.J., just like his siblings and parents -was always a true honor and privilege to teach!! Such beloved and brilliant students and family-all with GIANT hearts!! Thank you for the privilege and honor of working with all of you!! I will always remember C.J. and all his siblings radiant if constant kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity, hard work and brilliance all day, every day-just lije you all. With deepest sympathy, infinite prayers, and infinite gratitude to you all, God bless you all. Love, love, love from a teacher with a broken heart, too-Mrs. Ann Browning and family, and the Startown Elementary school community

Mrs. Ann Browning and family-teacher School June 24, 2021