Clifford WilsonMarch 11, 1931 - July 1, 2021Clifford Reece "Whip" Wilson, 90, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his residence.Born March 11, 1931, in Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Claude Carter and Grace Gibbs Wilson.He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in Korea. He was a former employee of Maiden Knitting Mills and Town of Maiden Maintenance Department. Whip was a volunteer fireman and member of the Maiden Fire Department. He served 40-plus years as a member of the Maiden Athletic Boosters. He was one of the original charter members of the Glen Oaks Golf Club and a member of First Baptist Church in Maiden.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Wilson; four brothers, Clarence, Carl, Cal and Charles Wilson; and sister, Celia W. Arledge.Left to cherish his memory are his son, Kevin Wilson and wife, Angie, of Powell, Ohio; two grandsons, Trey Wilson and Toby Wilson; and three granddaughters, Elaina Wilson, Makenzie Wilson and Marlee Wilson.The funeral service will be held Friday, July 2, at 5 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Maiden, with Pastor Eddie Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Maiden.Burke Mortuary of Maiden