Clinton Venson Propst
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Allen Mitchell Funeral Home - Hickory
334 1st Street SW
Hickory, NC
Clinton Venson Propst

June 28, 1937 - September 25, 2021

Clinton Venson Propst, 84, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born June 28, 1937, to the late Wayne Howard Propst and Lexie Leatherman Propst in Catawba County.

Clinton was a member of Highland Baptist Church. He was a devoted and loving family man. Clinton adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Don Propst and Hoke Propst.

Survivors include his wife, Kay Wilson Propst of the home; daughter, Michelle Hendershot and fiancé, Steve Walz, of Newton; son, Randy Propst and wife, Regina, of Newton; grandchildren, Heather Rivera, Allison Maynard, Nicole Hendershot, Brooke Hendershot, Jonathan Propst, Patrick Maynard and wife, Courtney; great-grandchildren, Katherine Huffman, Lexie Hughes, Jacob Rivera, Cameron Maynard, unborn, Bentley James; and brothers, Willard Propst and Calvin Propst.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m., at Highland Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church, prior to the service. Dr. Jeff Myers, the Rev. Jessie Lott, and the Rev. Kenny Robison will be officiating the service. Entombment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The Amvets 76 will provide military honors.

Memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church, 828 9th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601 or to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
9:45a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Highland Baptist Church
NC
Oct
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Highland Baptist Church
NC
Allen Mitchell Funeral Home - Hickory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kay I was so sorry to see that Clinton has passed. You and your family are in my prayers.
Barbara Dotson
Work
September 28, 2021
