Clyde Everette "Whittie" HedrickApril 22, 1941 - October 4, 2020Clyde Everette "Whittie" Hedrick, 79, of Claremont, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, surrounded by his wife, two siblings, children and grandchildren.He was born April 22, 1941, in Catawba County, to the late Harland Elmore Hedrick Sr. and Madie Huffman Hedrick.Clyde was a dedicated pastor and servant of the Lord serving in the ministry for more than 29 years, most recently at El Bethel Baptist Church in Sherrills Ford. Whittie was the owner and operator of Variety Construction for 44 years.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ralph Eugene Hedrick; and sisters, Ruth Roseman Shook and Blanch Hedrick Hedrick.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Boggs Hedrick of the home; son, Randall Hedrick of Claremont; daughters, Angela Shook and husband, Bruce, of Claremont and Bettina Welch of Conover; son-in-law, Matthew "Matt" Welch of Claremont; brothers, Carl "Red" Hedrick, J.R. Hedrick and Earl Hedrick; sisters, Violet Clark, Dorothy Benfield and Margie Sigmon; grandchildren, David Huffman, Jamie Huffman, Dustin Shook, Eric Hedrick, Misty Hedrick, Caleb Hedrick, Phillip Welch, Nathan Welch and Autumn Welch and their spouses; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Huffman, Malachi Huffman, Kylee Huffman, Taylin McNeil, Easton Morris, Maddox Huffman, Ozzlee Huffman, Oaken Huffman, Gracie Hedrick, Joey Hedrick, Troy Ostwalt, Athena Ostwalt, Kurrie Welch and Emerson Welch.A service to celebrate Clyde's life will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m., at Providence Road Baptist Church in Maiden. The Rev. Charles Worley, the Rev. Llyod Jones, the Rev. J.P. Barber and the Rev. Lee McNeill will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery in Claremont. The family will receive friends today (Tuesday, Oct. 6), from 6 to 8 p.m., at Providence Road Baptist Church. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.