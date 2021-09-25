Clyde Eugene Hollar Jr.October 16, 1939 - September 23, 2021Clyde Eugene Hollar Jr., 81, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.He was born Oct. 16, 1939, the son of the late Clyde E. Hollar Sr. and Ruth Dellinger Hollar. Clyde was a retired Upholsterer. He was a lifelong member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont and was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather.He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 53 years, Brenda W. Hollar of the home; sons, John Hollar and wife, Sheila, of Waterford, Va., David Hollar and wife, Stephanie of Mt. Holly, Clyde Hollar III and wife, Christine of Denver, N.C., and Eric C. Hollar and wife, Corinna of Claremont; sisters, Grace Whitener of Claremont, Shelby Blalock of Claremont; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.A service celebrating Clyde's life in Christ will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church with the Rev. Eric Hauss officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends, at the Church, at 1 p.m., prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610 or Carolina Caring, Sherrills Ford, 7473 Sherrills Ford Rd., Sherrills Ford, NC 28673.Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover