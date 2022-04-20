Clyde McCoy MoretzClyde McCoy Moretz, 88, of Hickory, passed away at his residence Sunday, April 17, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.Born Aug. 5, 1933, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Ronder McCoy and Mabel Sigman Moretz.Clyde was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany for two years. After his service in the military, he obtained his private pilots licenses; his passions were flying, traveling, and fishing. Clyde and his wife travels included visiting all 50 states and four continents. He was retired from North Hickory Furniture after 37 years.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rachel Moretz Jones.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Moretz of the home; his brother, William Moretz and wife, Patricia, of Hickory; his sister, Ellen Cooke and husband, Jack, of Hickory; 12 nieces and nephews; and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.The graveside service will be held Friday, April 22, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park, with Pastor Karin O'Donnell and Pastor Robert Hilton officiating. Military honors will be presented at graveside.Memorial gifts may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 1644 Main Ave. Drive NW, Hickory, NC 28601 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Hickory Funeral Home