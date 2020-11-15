Coleen HoyleJuly 28, 1929 - November 11, 2020Ethel Coleen Parson Hoyle, 91, of Newton passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton.She was born July 28, 1929, in Ashe County, to the late John Matthew Parson and Martha Jane Punch Parson. Coleen was a member of Providence Road Baptist Church in Maiden. Coleen was married to R.C. "Bud" Hoyle who was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R.C. "Bud" Hoyle; sons, Jerry Allen Hoyle and Ronald Cullen Hoyle; daughter, Paula Elaine Hoyle; five brothers, and one sister. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Dennis Charles Hoyle of Newton; grandchildren, April Lowe, Danielle Hoyle, Mandy Hoyle, John Hoyle, Adam Hoyle, Christina Hoyle, and Cullen Hoyle; and 12 great-grandchildren.A graveside service to celebrate Coleen's life will be held Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m., at Severt Family Cemetery in West Jefferson, NC. Mr. Dennis C. Hoyle will officiate.