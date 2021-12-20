Coleman Andrew Weaver
August 8, 1996 - December 14, 2021
Coleman Andrew Weaver, 25, of Granite Falls, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Born Aug. 8, 1996, he was the son of Scott and Jenny Weaver. Coleman was a Christian who accepted the Lord when he was a young man. He had a huge caring heart. He also never met a stranger and would always light up a room. He was a sales professional in the trucking industry and had an exceptional skill in connecting with his customers throughout his young career. Coleman was a jack-of-all-trades; an outdoorsman that loved to fish, hunt and be adventurous. He truly was blessed with a unique gift that left a lasting impression on anyone that knew him. He loved every aspect of his family and knew how to make everyone feel special. Coleman's family dearly loved him and was so unbelievably proud of him. Any time you were with Coleman there was never a dull moment and he always made you laugh and feel good about yourself. Coleman's last weeks on this earth were so special knowing that he was so happy and had so many good things happening for him and the sky was the limit for what he had plans to do.
Coleman is survived by his parents, Scott and Jenny Weaver of Granite Falls; brother, Jenson "Butter" Weaver and long-time girlfriend, Addison Martin of Boone; sister, Patterson Williams and husband, Zachary of Hope Mills; maternal grandmother, Julia Teeters of Brown Summit; paternal grandmother, Sherry Greeson of Greensboro; paternal grandfather, Donald Weaver and wife, Delores of Green Valley, Ariz.; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Harold Greeson; and maternal grandfather, Darrell Teeters; and maternal great-grandmother, Becky Teeters.
The family will receive friends and family from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, prior to his service. Coleman's celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m., in the chapel at Jenkins Funeral Home in Newton, with Pastor Josh Byrd officiating. Coleman will be laid to rest in Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery in North Wilkesboro, immediately following the ceremony. These mountains were one of Coleman's favorite places on earth for many reasons.
The family has requested that donations in memory of Coleman can be sent to Fellowship Hall, www.fellowshiphall.com/donate,
or by mail to Fellowship Hall, 5140 Dunstan Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405.www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 20, 2021.