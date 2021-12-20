Menu
Coleman Andrew Weaver
1996 - 2021
BORN
1996
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Coleman Andrew Weaver

August 8, 1996 - December 14, 2021

Coleman Andrew Weaver, 25, of Granite Falls, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

Born Aug. 8, 1996, he was the son of Scott and Jenny Weaver. Coleman was a Christian who accepted the Lord when he was a young man. He had a huge caring heart. He also never met a stranger and would always light up a room. He was a sales professional in the trucking industry and had an exceptional skill in connecting with his customers throughout his young career. Coleman was a jack-of-all-trades; an outdoorsman that loved to fish, hunt and be adventurous. He truly was blessed with a unique gift that left a lasting impression on anyone that knew him. He loved every aspect of his family and knew how to make everyone feel special. Coleman's family dearly loved him and was so unbelievably proud of him. Any time you were with Coleman there was never a dull moment and he always made you laugh and feel good about yourself. Coleman's last weeks on this earth were so special knowing that he was so happy and had so many good things happening for him and the sky was the limit for what he had plans to do.

Coleman is survived by his parents, Scott and Jenny Weaver of Granite Falls; brother, Jenson "Butter" Weaver and long-time girlfriend, Addison Martin of Boone; sister, Patterson Williams and husband, Zachary of Hope Mills; maternal grandmother, Julia Teeters of Brown Summit; paternal grandmother, Sherry Greeson of Greensboro; paternal grandfather, Donald Weaver and wife, Delores of Green Valley, Ariz.; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Harold Greeson; and maternal grandfather, Darrell Teeters; and maternal great-grandmother, Becky Teeters.

The family will receive friends and family from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, prior to his service. Coleman's celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m., in the chapel at Jenkins Funeral Home in Newton, with Pastor Josh Byrd officiating. Coleman will be laid to rest in Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery in North Wilkesboro, immediately following the ceremony. These mountains were one of Coleman's favorite places on earth for many reasons.

The family has requested that donations in memory of Coleman can be sent to Fellowship Hall, www.fellowshiphall.com/donate, or by mail to Fellowship Hall, 5140 Dunstan Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC
Dec
22
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC
Dec
22
Burial
Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery
North Wilkesboro, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless Coleman and his family. He was an outstanding young man whom will be truly missed. I pray that God gives Jenny and Scott comfort from the hurt they feel losing such a special son.
Johnny teeters
December 29, 2021
So sorry for you Loss....our prayers are with you guys forever!
Sharon, David and Austin Cheek
December 28, 2021
Jenny & Scott, I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Elizabeth Crump-Brigman
Other
December 20, 2021
So sorry to hear about Coleman. Such a shock to All of You I´m sure. I remember Kindergarten. You were a great family and always support children and school. He was such a sweet boy. Prayers for you all. Love you
Pat Neill
December 17, 2021
