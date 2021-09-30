Connie Conner EagleOctober 16, 1940 - September 28, 2021Connie Conner Eagle, 80, of Catawba, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Iredell Health System in Statesville.She was born Oct. 16, 1940, in Catawba County, to the late Ralph and Lois Cresimore Conner. Connie was a member of Concord United Methodist Church in Catawba and retired with Catawba County Schools after many years of service. She enjoyed gardening, mowing the grass, cross stitching, and making baby blankets for everyone. Connie loved spending time with her grandkids, family and friends whom she considered family.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Tony Eagle of the home; daughters, Jennifer Owen and husband, Chris of Catawba and Shannon Vanhoy of Catawba; grandchildren, Taylor Owen Kuehn and husband, Ryan, Molly Vanhoy, Emma Vanhoy, and Hannah Vanhoy; great-grandchild, Saige Kuehn; honorary grandchildren, Logan Rowe and Kasey Rowe; and best friend, Violet Murphy of Newton.A service to celebrate Connie's life will be held Sunday, Oct. 3, at 4 p.m., at Concord United Methodist Church in Catawba. The Rev. Tom Deane will officiate. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m., at Concord United Methodist Church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Concord United Methodist Church, 7618 Monbo Rd., Catawba, NC 28610.