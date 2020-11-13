Constance Keisler
April 30, 1942 - November 11, 2020
Mrs. Constance Beth Hunt Keisler, 78, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her residence.
She was born April 30, 1942, in Catawba County, daughter of the late Glenn Allen Hunt and Katie Poovey Hunt.
She was a graduate of Fred T. Foard High School and in 1964 graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College. She taught at Newton Conover High School, Mills River Middle School and retired after 34 years at Fred T. Foard High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.
She was very involved with her church family at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany. She was dedicated to taking care of her family, immediate and extended.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, William "Fred" Keisler; daughter, Natasha Keisler Bagley and husband, Glenn Bagley, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; son, Patrick Keisler and wife, Victoria, of Stuttgart, Germany; grandson, Andrew Bagley and wife, Alexandra; granddaughter, Olivia Williams and husband, Matthew; and granddaughter, Alexandra Keisler.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at Conover City Cemetery with Father Oscar Rozo officiating.
Memorials may be made to Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 750 W 13th St., Newton, NC 28658 and The Corner Table Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 1051, Newton, NC 28658 (thecornertable.org/donate
payable to The Corner Table).
Connie suffered a heart attack and a stroke; she passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.
Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newtonwww.burkemortuary.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 13, 2020.