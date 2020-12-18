Menu
Curtis Renard "C.O." Odom
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Curtis Renard "C.O." Odom

August 7, 1951 - December 12, 2020

Curtis Renard "C.O." Odom, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born Aug. 7, 1951, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Lizzie Mae Odom.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Odom and Shirlene Odom; and brother, Marvin Odom.

He was an active member of Exodos Outreach Missionary Church. He loved sports but mainly basketball and football. He's been self-employed for over 50 years. He raised his son's as a single father, following the death of their mother.

He is survived by his sons, Curtis Leon Odom and Kevin Lamar Odom; grandsons, Chrisson Shepherd, Taysir Linebarger, Queeshun Barrett and Noah Bolick; granddaughters, Avalona Odom, Keziah Odom and Kayliana Odom; sister, Ruth Odom; two brothers, Charlie Odom of Temple Hill, Md., and Ronald Odom of Washington, D.C.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and very special friend, Reat Henry.

A service to celebrate C.O.'s life will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m., at Exodus Missionary Church in Hickory. The viewing of the body will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Viewing
2:00p.m.
Exodus Missionary Church
NC
Dec
19
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Exodus Missionary Church
Hickory, NC
7 Entries
7 Entries
My heart goes out to Kevin and Big Man I know it's hard and it's not going to get any easier I know it hurts I have been there when I lost my dad but put God first and keep him close he knows and feels your pain but he can heal you pain
Tammy Freeman
December 19, 2020
Our Condolences and Sympathy goes out to the family and friends. CO has been a part of our lives for as long as we can remember and will be missed by us and all who knew him. Our prayers are with you all. R.I.P. "CO"
Veronica and Theodora Hunter
December 19, 2020
Good my East Hickory friend. You were a man long before your age and a positive influence on all of neighborhood boys. May God bless your soul
Clinton Killian
December 18, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy and condolences to your family. May God be with you all.
Chasity Gibbs
December 18, 2020
Rest easy my friend.
Kim Pryor-Nelson
December 18, 2020
My friend CO you will be missed . Have'nt saw you in a long time because life has sent us separate ways. To the Odom family sorry for your loss
JIM CONLEY
December 18, 2020
