Curtis Renard "C.O." OdomAugust 7, 1951 - December 12, 2020Curtis Renard "C.O." Odom, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born Aug. 7, 1951, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Lizzie Mae Odom.In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Odom and Shirlene Odom; and brother, Marvin Odom.He was an active member of Exodos Outreach Missionary Church. He loved sports but mainly basketball and football. He's been self-employed for over 50 years. He raised his son's as a single father, following the death of their mother.He is survived by his sons, Curtis Leon Odom and Kevin Lamar Odom; grandsons, Chrisson Shepherd, Taysir Linebarger, Queeshun Barrett and Noah Bolick; granddaughters, Avalona Odom, Keziah Odom and Kayliana Odom; sister, Ruth Odom; two brothers, Charlie Odom of Temple Hill, Md., and Ronald Odom of Washington, D.C.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and very special friend, Reat Henry.A service to celebrate C.O.'s life will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m., at Exodus Missionary Church in Hickory. The viewing of the body will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.