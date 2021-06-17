Menu
Curtis Author Spiva
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Curtis Author Spiva

July 29, 1941 - June 15, 2021

Curtis Author Spiva, 79, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, following a period of declining health.

Curtis was born July 29, 1941, in Tennessee, to the late Everette Spiva and Lois Willix Spiva.

He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed working on cars and towing vehicles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Spiva and Tony Spiva; and sister, Sue Collins.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Epley Spiva; sons, Michael Spiva and Curtis Spiva Jr.; granddaughter, Brianna Ray and husband, Tanner; brother, Larry Spiva and wife, Bonnie; and sister, Linda Propst and husband, Edwin (Buck); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 18, at 7 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. The family will receive friends Friday, June 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Jun
18
Service
7:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Curtis´s passing. Will be lifting you all up in my prayers. Curtis, I have nothing but good memories hanging with your dad and you. Strengthen your mom day by day.
Matthew Taylor
Friend
June 20, 2021
Curtis so sorry about your Dad prayers for you and your family. Doris Riddle and Vernon Stilwell
Doris Riddle
Friend
June 18, 2021
Didn't know Curtis had passed, so sorry I didn't get to come to service. I just got back in town. My thoughts and prayers will be with family.
Blanche (Breeden) Kiser
June 17, 2021
Brianna, my prayers are with you and your family.
Tina Smithey
June 17, 2021
So sorry Curtis for the loss of your dad. Thinking and praying for you and your family.
Ricky and Helen Brank
Friend
June 17, 2021
I am so sorry for the lost of a very
Dear and my first cousin Curtis ran over the road as team drivers he will be missed love you cuz
Richard Willix
June 17, 2021
