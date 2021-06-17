Curtis Author Spiva
July 29, 1941 - June 15, 2021
Curtis Author Spiva, 79, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, following a period of declining health.
Curtis was born July 29, 1941, in Tennessee, to the late Everette Spiva and Lois Willix Spiva.
He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed working on cars and towing vehicles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Spiva and Tony Spiva; and sister, Sue Collins.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Epley Spiva; sons, Michael Spiva and Curtis Spiva Jr.; granddaughter, Brianna Ray and husband, Tanner; brother, Larry Spiva and wife, Bonnie; and sister, Linda Propst and husband, Edwin (Buck); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 18, at 7 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. The family will receive friends Friday, June 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
