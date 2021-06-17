Curtis Author SpivaJuly 29, 1941 - June 15, 2021Curtis Author Spiva, 79, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, following a period of declining health.Curtis was born July 29, 1941, in Tennessee, to the late Everette Spiva and Lois Willix Spiva.He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed working on cars and towing vehicles.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Spiva and Tony Spiva; and sister, Sue Collins.He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Epley Spiva; sons, Michael Spiva and Curtis Spiva Jr.; granddaughter, Brianna Ray and husband, Tanner; brother, Larry Spiva and wife, Bonnie; and sister, Linda Propst and husband, Edwin (Buck); and numerous nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held Friday, June 18, at 7 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. The family will receive friends Friday, June 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service.