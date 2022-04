Aunt Joyce, I was so very sorry to hear of Cindy´s passing. I have fond memories of her as a little girl, and one in particular stands out. I can´t recall the circumstances, but I think she was spending the night with us at Mom and Dad´s house for some reason. After all these years, I still remember exactly what she looked like at the time and how I felt looking at her. I was in high school at the time, and Cindy was just a few years old. I remember thinking that she was the most beautiful and perfect little girl I had ever seen. She was absolutely precious and reminded me of a real life baby doll. I am so very sorry that you are having to experience the loss of another child. May you feel God´s presence in a special way. I love you!

Joan Nile Family October 6, 2021